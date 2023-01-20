Yakusari couple was burnt to death; man suffered fractured skull – PME

A postmortem examination conducted on the bodies of 59-year-old Sarasauti Devi Budraj called ‘Seeta’, and her husband 67-year-old Subnath Budraj called ‘Bull Boy’ determined that the duo was burnt to death.

The couple, formerly of Lot 26 Community Zone South Yakusari, Black Bush Polder, was on the morning of January 17 found dead in their home.

A 22-year-old male from the community has since confessed to murdering the couple during the course of a robbery, after they had identified him. The 22-year-old also implicated another suspect in the act.

Neighbours say they were awakened by a loud explosion and upon investigating they observed flames in the couple’s house.

Residents formed a bucket brigade and were able to put the blaze which had already destroyed several pieces of furniture and appliances. A section of the exterior of the building was also damaged. When they broke into the building, thinking the couple was asleep, neighbours found their bodies.

According to the autopsy, the causes of death for Subnath are inhalation of fire, shock and hemorrhage, fractured skull, and being burnt.

His wife’s causes of death are listed as shock and hemorrhage, stab wound to the neck, and being burnt.

The autopsy was conducted by Dr Vivakanand Bribgemohan.

Meanwhile, investigations into the incident are continuing as the suspect’s remain in custody.