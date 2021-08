Two women, aged 54 and 55, have died as a result of the novel coronavirus, taking the country’s death toll to 549.

They are from Regions Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) respectively.

Meanwhile, the country has seen 24 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total positives recorded to date to 22,643.

There are 12 receiving care in the ICU, 87 in institutional isolation, 648 in home isolation, and two in institutional quarantine.

The recoveries stand at 22,327.