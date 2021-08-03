Woman killed by drunken, speeding driver at Homestretch Avenue

Malesa Lewis, 23, of La Penitence, Georgetown was during the wee hours of today killed in an accident at Homestretch Avenue, Georgetown.

The incident occurred at around 4:30hrs as the woman was crossing the road.

Police said that the motorcar PSS 4025, which was being driven by a 29-year-old man, was proceeding east on the northern drive lane of Homestretch Avenue at an alleged fast rate of speed.

The driver alleged that the pedestrian was crossing the said road from north to south into his path and that he applied brakes to avoid a collision but failed and collided with the pedestrian.

As a result, the pedestrian fell onto the road surface causing her to receive injuries to her body.

She was picked up in an unconscious state by the emergency medical technicians and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and later succumbed to her injuries while receiving medical attention.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver which revealed that he was above the prescribed limit at 0.038 and 0.036 BAC.

The driver was cautioned and arrested as the police investigation continues.

Editor’s Note: The Guyana Police Force initially stated that the pedestrian’s name was Janelle David. The article has since been updated to reflect the woman’s correct name, Malesa Lewis.