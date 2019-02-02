West Indies beat England by 10 wickets to win series 2-0

West Indies 306 (Bravo 50, Brathwaite 49, Broad 3-53) and 17 for 0 (Campbell 11*, Brathwaite 5*) beat England 187 (Moeen 60, Bairstow 52, Roach 4-30 and 132 (Buttler 24, Holder 4-43, Roach 4-52) by 10 wickets

For the second match in a row, England were out-played in every area as West Indies won the second Test in Antigua by 10 wickets to claim the series 2-0.

While England were left holding out for a hero, stand up with the bat for England West Indies have channeled David Bowie, not Bonnie Tyler, to produce multiple heroes throughout the series so far, with a dead rubber in St Lucia to come, starting next Saturday.

Kemar Roach, whose five-wicket haul was instrumental in bowling England out for a first-innings 77 to set up victory in Barbados, and Jason Holder, the West Indies captain who scored an unbeaten double-century to put that win beyond doubt, took four wickets each on day three in Antigua to restrict the tourists to just 132 in their second innings and set themselves a meagre target of just 14 runs.

Fellow fast bowler Alzarri Joseph was nothing short of heroic, claiming two wickets while mourning the death of his mother shortly before play resumed for the day.

West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell reeled in the target in just 13 balls, Campbell bringing up the winning runs with a thumping six off James Anderson to sum up the magnitude of his team’s triumph. (ESPNcricinfo)