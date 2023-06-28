Wales Fire Station nearing completion

Construction of the modern Wales Fire Station in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) is nearing completion and will soon serve residents of the community and surrounding areas.

This update was provided to the Department of Public Information (DPI) by the engineer attached to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Narendra Guyadin on Wednesday.

The project was executed in two parts including the construction of the fire station at a cost of $69 million carried out by AYN Construction and General Services. This aspect is practically completed, Guyadin explained.

Meanwhile, infrastructural works valued at $23.9 million were executed by NK Engineering Services. This aspect of the project is 90 per cent completed.

The remaining works include rendering and painting.

When completed, the modern fire station will facilitate the expansion of the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) to Region Three and will house two fire tenders and one EMS ambulance. It will also significantly assist the firefighting and prevention capabilities of the Guyana Fire Service in the Essequibo Islands-West Demerara Region.

Chief Fire Officer (ag) Gregory Wickham during the contract signing ceremony for the project had explained that apart from increasing capacity in the region, it will service the shore base facilities that are being constructed in these areas.

Minister Robeson Benn also stressed the importance of a fire station being established there, especially since a multi-million-dollar gas-to-shore energy project will be constructed at Wales.

