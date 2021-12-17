Venezuelan gunned down in Baramita

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a Venezuelan national who has only been identified as “Dorion”.

The incident occurred at around 19:55h at Baramita, Region One (Barima-Waini).

Reports are that residents in the area heard several loud explosions suspected to be gunshots and simultaneously heard the sound of someone screaming. This caused them to make a report at the Baramita Police Station via phone calls.

When ranks visited the area, they observed the Venezuelan lying motionless, face up with several suspected gunshot wounds to his face, chest and back and he was unresponsive.

He was rushed to Baramita Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by the medex.