US-based Guyanese influencer gunned down in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – A homicide investigation has forced street closures Tuesday morning in northeast Atlanta.

According to Atlanta News First media entity, Police responded to a person shot call around 4:30h at Lindbergh Drive and Adina Drive in Buckhead.

The Atlanta Police Department says a 30-year-old woman was gunned down while riding in an Uber SUV. They say this was a targeted shooting and more than one gun was fired, but they are not sure if there was an exchange of gunfire. More than one vehicle was involved, and one is described as possibly a light-colored sedan.

Police say they’re working to determine whether this shooting is connected to another shooting nearby at Buford Highway and Lenox Road. They say the Uber driver is being cooperative with the investigation.

Atlanta News First spoke briefly at the scene with the Uber driver who said the victim was his only passenger and he was not hurt.

Inews subsequently understands that the dead woman has been identified as US-based Guyanese socialite and social media influencer Tisha Brodie also known as “Tavie Baddie”.

