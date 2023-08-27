UG to host orientations for new, continuing students from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8

The University of Guyana is set to commence the new academic year 2023/24 with virtual and face-to-face orientation sessions for new and continuing students beginning August 28 through September 8, 2023.

This year, the University is expected to welcome over 3,500 freshmen who will join over 8,000 continuing students.

According to UG, the virtual orientations for new students of the Turkeyen and Berbice Campuses and the Institute for Distance and Continuing Education (IDCE) will run from Monday, August 28 to Friday, September 1, 2023.

These virtual sessions will be held from Monday to Thursday and these will be followed by face-to-face Campus Tours and engagements with the heads and other officers of the various Academic Units on Friday.

A brief welcome and introduction to the University will be held for all students prior to the start of the virtual sessions on Monday, August 28 at 9:00 hrs. (Click to join this session: https://zoom.us/j/97446017005pwd=SFM3UktRY0pCd2FQL3pBR3ozcVh0Zz09)

Meanwhile, orientations for Continuing Students will run from Wednesday, September 6 through Friday, September 8, 2023. Campus Tours and face-to-face engagements with Academic Units are also being organised.

The Uniform Resource Locator (URL) for the orientation sessions hosted by the

respective Academic Units will be available to students directly from their SRMS, the

University’s Registry or their Academic Departments from August 25, 2023. Students

should also receive emails directly with the necessary login information for them to

register for the orientation sessions.

The orientation sessions are aimed at providing a step-by-step introduction to all of

the systems, policies, personnel, and resources that students need to navigate the

University. This will be particularly important for students to start their classes

seamlessly.

Sessions also address programme-related queries and concerns and provide the necessary support and guidance to students to ensure their time at the University is smooth, enriching and fulfilling as far as possible. During orientation, students are also introduced to the rules, regulations, lecturers, specific processes, given a tour of the physical and online classrooms, and how to read and calculate their grade point average (GPA) and academic profiles. They are also made aware of the special services and opportunities available to them during and after their studies.

Classes to Begin on Sept 4

Classes for most new and continuing students will begin on September 4, 2023. It is to be noted that some classes for new students in some disciplines such as in the College of Medical Sciences will begin two weeks later, since these students require their Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), General Certificate of Education (GCE) and Caribbean Advance Proficiency Examination (CAPE) results in order to be admitted. The University was able to facilitate provisional admission for some disciplines ahead of their examination results being released by the CXC.

Applications, Registration and Admission Continue Till September 26

Meanwhile, applications, registration and admission are still ongoing. The University will continue to offer its students three attendance options – face-to-face, online or blended learning formats. The mode of delivery will depend on the discipline being taken by students. Faculties and other academic departments will continue to advise their respective students directly about the options available to them.

Though many programmes are at capacity, students who have applied and have not yet heard from the University or who wish to register for programmes that still have spaces are encouraged to apply or complete pending applications or registrations as registrations will be ongoing into late September for conditionally accepted students.

Timetables

Timetables for registered new and continuing students are now available on UG’s new online timetabling system. (Click here: https://uog.edu.gy/timetables)

Continuing students who have not yet registered for the new academic year 2023/24 are urged to do so as soon as possible by checking into their SRMS accounts.

TRADITIONAL CEREMONIAL OPENING

The University’s traditional Ceremonial Opening will also be held in a blended mode on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 17:00 hrs at the George Walcott Lecture Theatre (GWLT), Turkeyen Campus. (Register here for virtual attendance: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iNWeoPvvSFu106ZwH2wGVw )

