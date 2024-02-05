U.S. Southern Command Humanitarian Assistance Program Engages Guyanese Stakeholders

See full statement from the US Embassy in Georgetown:

As part of the U.S.-Guyana enduring partnership, U.S. Southern Command conducted meetings regarding ongoing humanitarian assistance program engagements in Mabaruma, Mahdia, Lethem, and Linden in close coordination with the Government of Guyana. These humanitarian assistance program engagements are being conducted with Guyanese government approval and are a follow-up to engagements conducted in May of 2023.

U.S. Southern Command partner nations in the Western Hemisphere routinely host similar humanitarian assistance program visits. These engagements provide opportunities to evaluate humanitarian assistance needs and requests and verify that donated resources are utilized as mutually agreed upon with our partners.

The U.S. Government has a strong defense partnership with the Government of Guyana, and we routinely provide humanitarian assistance and donations through the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) Humanitarian Assistance Program. In Guyana, the DoD partners with Government of Guyana institutions such as Guyana’s Ministry of Health, Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, and the Civil Defence Commission to assist in developing Guyana’s capacity to respond to humanitarian crises.

The U.S.-Guyana humanitarian assistance partnership focuses on areas of mutual interest, including disaster preparedness and human rights. Recent examples of that partnership include the donation of a Mobile Field Hospital valued at USD $1.124 million dollars and Guyana’s hosting of the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team, which brought needed dental, surgical, and emergency care to nearly 500 Guyanese.

U.S. Southern Command’s enduring partnership with the Government of Guyana and its Ministry of Health, Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, and Civil Defence Commission is important and highly valued, and the U.S. is steadfastly committed to expanding and strengthening our partnership in ways mutually beneficial to our countries and people.

