Transitioning from fashion to business: The art mastered by Michelle Cole-Wagner

By: Jemima Holmes

On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2023, it is pertinent to continue spotlighting women who continue to make strides, not only for their fellow women but for people in general.

One such Guyanese woman is Michelle Cole-Wagner, who in a matter of weeks or months, will step headfirst into the business world after acing the fashion sphere.

However, Cole is no stranger to this new arena. In fact, having to forge a path for herself early in her design career, has armed Cole-Wagner with the right tools to conquer the world of business. The renowned fashion designer said it is one of her burning passions.

“From a very early age, I became more interested in the art but then I transitioned very early to the business of fashion. For me, I loved art, I loved creating but I also wanted to be successful and profitable, so that I can be in a position to branch off and do other things,” Cole-Wagner told this publication.

The designer was at the time discussing “CoLabs”, a collaborative space for all creatives, that will offer Guyanese artists a professional space in which to hone their skills.

The CoLabs venture, according to Cole-Wagner, was birthed about half a decade ago and the idea was further developed by her former student and now business partner David Clarke.

The CoLabs space, located on Garnett Street, Kitty, Georgetown, contains 5 creative hubs, catering for music, visual art, photography and fashion design.

Cole-Wagner said bout CoLabs: “This was an idea that was suggested by David, who is actually a partner in this CoLabs venture and it was to create a home for creatives to collaborate and make dreams happen.”

“My interest in the co-working space started from FACTS – Fashion, Art and Creativity by Talented students, a programme that was housed at this same location, under Facts and Roses and Cole Facts. It saw the birth of David, Randy Madray, Mwanza Glenn. So, for me, it was the perfect idea for what I was going to do with the building either way,” she went on to state.

For decades, Cole-Wagner has enjoyed glamourous success in the fashion world in Guyana and abroad. Now, she will face off with a new challenge; the world of business.

As she mentioned before, the designer has always possessed an understanding and appreciation for the link between her designs and business, but now, with CoLabs, her inner businesswoman is coming through.

“So, as a young fashion designer when I started, there was no space really. I think I had to create that space. I never attended Burrowes School of Art which was the closest,” Cole-Wagner related, as she discussed the need for such a place for local creatives.

Shifting her focus to the business savvy attributes she needed to pull off the CoLabs building, Cole-Wagner explained, “One of the things I always say, even when working with the FACTS students, is fashion does not only mean making clothes. It means taking that concept all the way to that final product, but it doesn’t end when you finish that final product. It’s the marketing of that product to make it go from you to your customers to a wider range audience.”

“That’s what makes it profitable. That’s what makes it successful. So, if you’re not making money doing what you’re doing then you need to sit and focus on the business aspect of it.”

“From a very early age, the business of fashion was very important to me. So I set out to learn the business of it all,” Cole-Wagner said, concluding on the topic of her shift from fashion to business.

While not yet ready to be opened to the public, CoLabs boasts 5 spaces for creative production. The Salon Hub caters to hairstylists and makeup artists, while the green cyclorama stage offers a space for video/graphic production. Also in the building is a white cyclorama stage which can be utilised as a photo studio and a few flights of stairs upwards, a fashion production/fashion design incubation space awaits young designers. In addition, there is a music recording studio, large enough to fit a band. The building will also be offering office spaces for rental.

Supporting Cole-Wagner on this new journey is David Clarke, who spoke of the vision that pushed the Guyanese designer to open CoLabs.

“Michelle had the property that was going to be developed anyway and we were really trying to see how best we can impact our industry. So, creating a space where there was going to be an ecosystem of young, creative talent with innovation, is what we hope to foster here,” Clarke told this publication.

He added, “Having spaces to relax, to compliment fashion designers, music producers, photographers, hairstylists; it really is going to develop the talent in the creative sector to the point where it’s the market value.”

All in all, the duo agreed that CoLabs’ goal is to equip young creatives with a space to champion the business of fashion, music and photography.

“Our goal here is to provide a space that the cultural products, Mashramani, Cricket Carnival; these are all cultural products and with everyone now looking at Guyana, we want to showcase our best. We want to make sure that when our artistes and creatives create and produce a product, we’re all proud to say that’s Guyanese, that’s our own,” Clarke expressed.

While the high-end production spaces will not necessarily be free to use, Cole-Wagner revealed that various packages will be available to creatives for their convenience. For instance, the white cyclorama room can be booked per hour, to cut the overhead costs that photographers would incur.

With little time remaining before CoLabs is ‘up and running’ Cole-Wagner is not only focused on encouraging women and girls in the creative industry, but is hoping to inspire the ‘next big thing’ in the Guyanese creative industry.

“First off, FACTS, where this entire idea was birthed from, is going to be back, housed right here. That’s one of the most important things, for CoLabs to facilitate the birth of new designers. I would like to see more Mwanzas and Randys, find a space and all the encouragement they need to develop and grow,” the fashion designer turned businesswomen shared with an endearing smile.

