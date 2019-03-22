“This is an illegitimate Government,” PPP/C Presidential Candidate, Irfaan Ali exclaimed as he joined the scores of persons who are calling on the coalition government to step down.

Hundreds of persons have now gathered outside of the Ministry of the Presidency, mounting pressure on President David Granger to announce a date for the polls.

Organised by the Opposition, Peoples Progressive Party, the supporters are protesting the coalition administration’s “illegal” occupancy of the high offices.

This comes in light of the expiration of the constitutional time-frame to host national elections. The elections were due three months after the passage of the no confidence motion in the National Assembly on December 21, 2018. However, GECOM recently wrote President David Granger highlighting that it will be prepared to host election sometime in November, 2019.

This decision was rejected by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo who wrote the president reminding him that after March 21, the government becomes illegal.

In an interview with reporters, Jagdeo promised that the protests will continue sporadically.