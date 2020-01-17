Teen slapped with break-and-enter charge

Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on Thursday granted bail to a teenager who was slapped with a break-and-enter charge.

Eighteen-year-old Roberto Perez, of Kumaka, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini), denied the charge which stated that on January 11, 2020, at Aquaro Airstrip, NWD, he broke into the dwelling of John Perreira and stole a quantity of articles valued $173,500.

The court heard that after the incident, the matter was reported to the Police, and an investigation was launched. Following the investigation, the charge was instituted.

The suspect subsequently led officers to his brother’s house where the items were found.

Perez was released on $50,000 bail and was ordered to report to the Aquaro Police Station. The matter was also transferred to that village’s court for a later date.