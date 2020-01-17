Political Parties still to sign onto ERC’s Code of Conduct

As the elections campaigning season has begun, many political parties are yet to sign onto the Ethnic Relations Commission’s (ERC) Code of Conduct- a pledge to ensure that the messages carried to supporters are free of all forms of discrimination.

Only recent, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has confirmed that 11 political parties were given the clearance to compete in the National and Regional elections set for March 2, 2020.

However, the conduct will ensure that all politicians are held accountable for their actions, before, during and after the hosting of the elections.

Chairman of the Ethnic Relations Commission, Reverend John Smith during a press conference earlier today related that the code of conduct was set to all the political parties but only has responded positively.

“The ERC, during interactions with various Political Parties, proposed the signing of a Code of Conduct relevant to the elections period. A draft was shared with the Parties for suggested inputs. The Commission remains optimistic for a public signing in the near future. The Commission also anticipates a similar Code of Conduct from the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). It is hopeful that upon signing, the content of both would be honoured,” the Chairman added.

The ERC is currently empowered to recommend the banning of political parties from participating in elections if it is found guilty of breaching laws dealing with ethnicity.

The code of conduct will address the conduct of politicians in all public forums, including political rallies.