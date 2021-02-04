Taxi driver shot multiple times trying to defend himself against bandit

Raulvin Maynard called “Raulo”, a 41- year taxi driver of Melanie, East Coast Demerara was on Wednesday afternoon robbed and injured by a male “passenger” who was armed with a gun.

The gunman managed to escape with the victim’s Blu cellular phone valued $8,000.

The incident occurred at Quamina Road, Beterverwagting at around 16:00hrs.

Based on reports received, on the day in question, the victim was accompanied by his daughter and was working at the time of the incident.

He had just dropped a customer in Beterverwagting and was proceeding south to exit the area when he was stopped by the suspect who was posing as passenger.

The suspect entered the car and had requested to be taken to the Railway Embankment.

However, when Maynard drove off and was in the process of turning his car around, the suspect whipped out his gun.

He reportedly demanded that the victim stop the vehicle and hand over all his valuables.

Maynard, in an attempt to defend himself, held unto the suspect’s gun. As a result, the perpetrator shot him in his upper right thigh. The suspect then relieved Maynard of his phone and demanded that he exit the car.

The victim, once again, held onto the suspect’s gun and he was shot two more times; once to his left upper arm and once to his left wrist.

The suspect then made good his escape.

The victim was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation by public-spirited citizens, where he was admitted. His condition is listed as stable.

Police investigations are still ongoing.