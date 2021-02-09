Taxi driver critical after being stabbed by female lover

A 67-year-old taxi driver is in a critical condition at the New Amsterdam Hospital after allegedly being stabbed to the abdomen by his 43-year-old lover.

Reports are that Collin Heiliger was at his Pilot

Street, New Amsterdam Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne) home when the incident occurred.

Police say Heiliger and the woman shared an intimate relationship.

At around 05:30hrs on Monday, neighbours heard an argument coming from Heliger’s home.

He was subsequently seen running out of the house with his intestines protruding.

Heiliger was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was admitted and is currently in the Intensive Care Unit.

Police have since arrested the female suspect.

Heiliger, who is an artist by profession, was seen at a Karaoke event in New Amsterdam on Sunday evening and the woman was reportedly not there.

The argument at Heiliger’s home broke out some time after he had returned home and is believed to have stemmed from his activities at the Karaoke event.

Police are investigating. (Andrew Carmichael)