City Police robbed of motorcycle at Tuschen

A 22-year-old city police was last evening robbed of his motorcycle by two men at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Kellon Davis of Tuschen Housing Scheme, EBE, was riding his bike in the area at around 21:00hrs when he slowed down to go over a speed bump.

He was then approached by two suspects who were walking on the road. One of the perpetrators whipped out a knife and ordered the young man to get off the bike. The other assailant, who was unarmed, picked up a piece of wood and advanced towards the city constabulary.

This prompted Davis to jump off the bike while the two suspects boarded the vehicle and made good their escape.

The stolen vehicle is a black CB 1 Honda motorcycle.

Investigations are ongoing.