Tallawahs beat Kings to stay alive in quest for CPL 2023 title

A superb spell from left-arm spinner Fabian Allen led Jamaica Tallawahs to a five-wicket win against St Lucia Kings in the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Eliminator.

Kings ended their 2023 tournament on a low, as they were restricted to 125-9 in 20 overs on a slow track at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence. In response, Tallawahs ended victoriously on 126-5 in 17.2 overs.

In the Tallawahs chase, skipper Brandon King got off to a flyer, adding 43 runs in 4.1 overs. King treated the handful of spectators to delightful cricket as he played some textbook shots in his 13-ball 30.

King struck three fours and two sixes in his solid knock, but he was bowled all ends up by the impressive Matthew Forde. The right-arm seamer, who has the ability to swing the ball, bowled a peach to remove Steven Taylor for a golden duck, a delivery that clipped the top of off stump.

Tallawahs were then reduced to 43-2 in 4.3 overs. The Jamaican franchise then made it 50 in 5.1 overs, taking the small chase by storm. At the powerplay, Tallawahs were standing firm, on 63-2. Alex Hales was finding his groove, and Shamarh Brooks was getting into his work.

Khary Pierre then took a return catch to remove Hales, the last match’s centurion, for 24 from 17 balls. At 73-4 in 7.4 overs, Tallawahs were still favourites to win. Raymon Reifer and Imad Wasim had moved Tallawahs to 82-4 in 10 overs, with the side requiring 44 runs from 60 balls to knock out Kings. Forde was the shining star as he returned to remove Wasim for a 26-ball 14. Wasim was caught in the deep by a brilliant Shadrack Descarte.

Forde ended with career-best figures, 4-23 in four overs as Reifer sealed the match with a six to stay unbeaten on 30.

Earlier, Jamaica Tallawahs won the toss and opted to bowl first on a new surface at Providence. Johnson Charles struck Mohammad Amir for a boundary in the first over. The Pakistani subsequently pulled up with a hamstring injury and left the field.

Spin was the name of the game in the powerplay, as Kings scored 30-2. Colin Munro (01) struck Wasim down long-on’s throat, and Chris Green outfoxed Charles, who was caught for 13.

The dangerman, Bhanuka Rajapaksa made a run-a-ball14 as he was bowled all ends up by Green at 38-3. At the half-way stage, the slowness of the pitch was evident, as Kings managed only 51-3 in 10 overs.

Roston Chase was the man who added impetus to the Kings innings with some cricketing strokes clean off his bat. Descarte struggled for his four from 11 balls and Alzarri Joseph was bowled by Shamar Springer for a duck.

Sikandar Raza and Chase added 29 runs together, the best partnership of the innings. Chase stood tall, with his 40 from 36 balls, an innings laced with four fours and one six. Allen then put his dancing shoes on, and he danced through the Kings middle order. He first accounted for Chase, then Raza (19) and Matthew Forde (04), who wasted a review.

Kings were staring down a barrel at 108-3 in 17.3 overs, as the ball gripped and turned. Allen then bowled Roshan Primus (05) all ends up as Tallawahs continued to boss the game. Allen finished his four overs with 4-25, his career-best T20 figures and first time he picked up four wickets in a match. Green supported with 2-19 in his spell.

Pierre’s unbeaten 13 from eight balls took Kings to 125-9 in 20 overs with a four off the final ball of the innings and 12 runs in the final Nicholson Gordon over.

The 2023 CPL continues today with the Qualifier, Guyana Amazon Warriors taking on Trinbago Knight Riders from 19:00h at Providence.

Tallawahs will now await either TKR or Amazon Warriors for Friday’s second qualifier.

--- ---