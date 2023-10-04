Students beaten, robbed at Diamond after leaving lessons

Two male students were last evening attacked and robbed at Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD), shortly after they departed lessons.

The victims are a 16-year-old student from Farm, EBD, who was robbed of a cellphone valued at $85,000 and a 15-year-old student from Mocha, EBD, who was robbed of a phone valued at $68,000 as well as a backpack valued at $17,000 and $200 in cash.

Police said at around 19:45hrs, the two schoolboys were walking along the roadway, heading to the Diamond Access Road head after leaving afterschool classes.

In so doing, five juveniles approached them and began to cuff the 16-year-old, who also received stab wounds about his body.

They then relieved the students of their valuables and subsequently escaped.

The victims then informed their parents and they later went to Golden Grove/Diamond Police Station, where they made a report.

Investigations are ongoing.

