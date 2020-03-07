St. Vincent and the Grenadines calls for transparent counting of each vote in Guyana

See full statement below:

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines joins with the election observer missions from CARICOM, the hemisphere and internationally in expressing grave concern about the processes and procedures employed in the counting of the votes in the recent Guyana elections in Region 4.

It is imperative that the election authorities in Guyana count every vote in accordance with the established law, procedure and best practices so as to lend credibility to the results.

It has been a hallmark of our democratic CARICOM that each vote be counted and that such counting be done transparently and in the presence of all competing political parties and accredited independent observers. Anything short of this will inevitably cast doubt on the results.

Guyana, as a founding member of CARICOM, is vital to our Caribbean Civilisation. We urge peace and calm and call on all political leaders in Guyana to use their best effort to maintain peace and calm, to avoid violence and any consequential loss of life and property.

This is a time for statesmanship.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines respects the sovereignty and independence of Guyana, and expects a resolution to the impasse over the counting of votes in Region 4 to be resolved impartially by the relevant institutions in Guyana.

Finally, the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines affirms its full support for the statement and approach laid out in a statement of today’s date made by the Chairman of CARICOM, the Hon, Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados.