Squatters continue to stymie development of new Amelia’s Ward housing scheme 

Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Mr. Sherwyn Greaves today conducted a site visit at the agency’s developing housing scheme in Amelia’s Ward – Phase 4, Linden, Region Ten, where infrastructure works are ongoing.

Some 400 Lindeners were allocated lands by CHPA at the scheme, as the agency delivers on its mandate to make homeownership accessible to all Guyanese.

Additionally, over $300 million was set aside for infrastructure works to ensure that allottees can live in wholesome communities.

Contractors have been working to clear the land for the construction of access roads, however, the emergence of new structures by squatters continues to stymie this development and affect the ability of legitimate landowners to begin the construction of homes for their families.

The agency is therefore reminding persons that squatting is illegal and to desist from erecting structures in the area.

During the visit, the CEO was accompanied by the Regional Housing Officer, engineers and other technical staff attached to CHPA.

