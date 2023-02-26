Son’s birthday cake inspires mom to start catering business

By Tassia Dickenson

Thirty-year-old Dianne Bess started her own catering business after baking a cake for her eldest son’s birthday, after her regular caterer was completely booked. Bess Treatz Cake and Catering Service at Harry’s Avenue in Friendship, East Bank Demerara was established in June 2021, and will be celebrating two years on June 2 this year.

According to Bess, “Back in 2019…it was my big son’s birthday, he wanted a Godzilla cake…He took so long to decide, [and] when I decided to order the cake, she [Bess’s caterer] was already booked out, and it had nobody else who could have done the cake. So, I decided to take up the challenge…and I did the cake.

“When the cake finished, I posted it within my family groups and my close friends, and everybody…thought it looked amazing, and that inspired me. Not only that, when my sister-in-law saw the cake, right away she ordered a cake the February month for her daughter’s birthday… without hesitation,” Bess told this publication.

The thriving entrepreneur shared that everyone has ever since advised her to post her work on her social media platforms. She also noted that during the initial phase of her business, orders were few, but this has since changed with a now rewarding clientele list.

“From there it kept growing… I did a unicorn…cake and it came out pretty good. And everybody advised [me to] post it, [and to] put it out there. So I decided to do that, and starting off business was slow, because at the time I was…co-partner with my sister-in-law who [was] doing event decor, business planning…event planning and such. So, I remember…we had…one event and somebody couldn’t come through, and she was like, ‘Do you want to take it up?’ [and] I’m like, ‘This is something different, I’m not sure’. But I decided to try it…and it came out good. And she kept telling me, ‘This could be your thing’. So, eventually, after a while, people keep ordering,” Bess shared.

After business started to increase for Bess, she split from her previous business partner and committed 100 percent of her time to grow her business.

“We decided we’re going to split ways; I’m going to deal with the food and cake and catering…and she does the decor and event planning,” she remarked.

Meanwhile, given that Bess is self-taught, it is sometimes challenging, but she said that her endurance has led her to reaching out to other entrepreneurs who are in the same line of business, or by watching video tutorials.

“It’s been challenging because I’ve never [done] a cake course, I did a pastry course. So, most of the stuff that I do are self-taught. But in all…I [don’t] regret it, because my passion and my…interest [is] within the lines of food. I love cooking, I love catering, so doing the cake, even though [there are] times when I be up whole night…I just feel so [happy], it brings me joy. It doesn’t stress me out, and…I love doing what I do,” Bess expressed.

She added that her children are her biggest inspiration, sharing that they would always compliment her work and cheer her on. “If I’m doing a cake and they come in, they would be like, ‘Wow! Mommy, you’re doing such a great job!’ and, ‘That cake look nice!’ I just love it,” she boasted.

In the future, this ambitious woman has plans to have her products in local supermarkets, expand her business and hire staff, and eventually have her very own Bess Treatz bakery.

“My plan is to expand my business and have staff…to have my own kitchen space area, and I aspire to have my product out on the shelves in the supermarkets and stuff like that [and], to have my own little bakery, where people would come and just dine and have fresh cake and treats and food,” the entrepreneur said in a cheery voice.

Meanwhile, Bess is encouraging young people to pursue their passion and follow their dreams. She shared that being “your own boss” is very rewarding, though it takes a lot of time, effort, consistency and discipline.

“If you have any dream, anything that you love doing, once you can do it, do it! Your only limit is you and your mind. As long as you start, the God you serve is more than capable of making you complete. Because the same God that gave you the ideas is the same God who will send the clients and the customers that you need; so, don’t give up,” Bess encouraged.

Bess Treatz Cake and Catering offers a wide range of services for all events, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, baby showers, date nights, and more. It also caters for both corporate and private events, big or small, with a wide selection of finger foods and main courses to choose from. Anyone interested in booking the services can contact Bess Treatz at (592) 641-6229.

