Some 1,000 persons to benefit as housing projects along EBD taking shape

Hundreds of house lot beneficiaries along the East Bank Demerara corridor are soon to benefit from billions of dollars in housing development works.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal visited several project sites today for which the Central Housing & Planning Authority has ongoing works ranging from land preparation to housing construction and infrastructure works.

The Minister first visited Providence (Plot 115), where land preparation and infrastructure works are being undertaken by two contractors to the tune of $246 million. The scope of works includes drainage and pipe works and the construction of access roads and culverts.

“Some 215 of our recent allottees are expected to benefit from these works and I’m pleased to see that the contractors are on schedule,” said Minister Croal, noting that works are to be completed by August 2021.

Meanwhile, in Little Diamond, Minister Croal was also pleased to see works moving apace for low, middle and high-income lots.

“For this area alone we are talking about investments of about $1.1 billion for basic infrastructure works, land preparation, road networking and the drainage and water connections. Here we have a total of 729 beneficiaries we placed in this community,” explained the Minister.

Additionally, housing construction for one hundred (100) low-income homes in Prospect has begun and preparation for 600 house lots. These homes are an addition to the 190 houses being built in Cummings Lodge (Cummings Park), Georgetown, as part of the Ministry’s 2021 work programme, from a $1.8 billion allocation.

The Minister’s final visit took him to an area in Great Diamond, divided into ten lots. In this area, land preparation and infrastructure works being executed by nine contractors, while the contract for the final lot is expected to be signed soon, signaling a total $1.6 billion investment.

Overall Minister Croal, was satisfied with the pace of the works. He noted that future site visits are in-line to ensure that all projects are completed in an efficient and timely manner.

Other infrastructure works being undertaken include a new $95 million steel and concrete composite bridge at the new Great Diamond-Herstelling road to give entry to the Mocha access road.