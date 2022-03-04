Solution to food security, sustainability lies in region – Ali tells Caricom-SICA Summit

…lobbies Central America to support Caricom’s agricultural agenda

…as Guyana to host agriculture investment conference in May

Outlining the potential and capability within Central America, President Dr Irfaan Ali on Thursday called on countries from that region to support the Caribbean Community’s (Caricom’s) agricultural agenda in order to strengthen the agri-food systems and enhance food security in this hemisphere.

The Guyanese leader made this plea while addressing regional leaders during the Fourth Caricom-SICA (Central American Integration System) Summit that was held in Belize. The one-day engagement followed the 33rd Inter-Sessional Meeting of Caricom Heads of Governments during which President Ali, as Lead Head on Agriculture, Agricultural Diversification and Food Security, presented an action-oriented and solutions-based proposal that aims at reducing the Caribbean’s US$5 billion food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.

The Guyanese Head of State told the joint summit that Caricom’s ambitious agenda is targeting the transformation of the regional agriculture sector towards full commercialisation in order to enhance competitiveness and better meet the food and nutrition needs of the region. To achieve this, he explained, regional cooperation and collaboration is key.

“The solution to food security and sustainability lies right in this room. What is required is the commitment and joint approach in addressing food security in the region…work with us on how we can employ the technology, resources and mobilise the expertise in advancing this agenda of Caricom,” the Guyanese leader posited.

President Ali went on to the agricultural capability that current exists among SICA Member States alone, including Guatemala, where 25% of its GDP is from agriculture; Honduras, which employs 39% of its people in the agriculture sector; and Costa Rica, which is a global player with high competitive advantages in the sector.

“Central America, as a whole, contributes half of the total value of the region’s export in agriculture and food production,” he stated.

According to Ali, discussions have already commenced in this regard, and these Central Americans all expressed strong interest and commitment in supporting Caricom’s ‘25 by 2025’ agenda.

However, in further advancing this agenda, the Guyanese President on Thursday proposed a joint meeting between the Central American Agriculture Council and the Ministerial Taskforce establish by Caricom, so that the two regions can marry their priorities and establish a time-bound framework that is in keeping with the Caribbean’s ambitions.

“We are extending and reach out to our friends in this room to support this agenda and support us. You are our first call,” Ali stressed.

In addition, he also invited the Central American nations to participate in the regional agriculture investment conference slated for May 19 to 21 in Guyana.

“The areas you have competitive advantage in are almost identical areas we have identified in Caricom to boost production and improve competitiveness. So, this is a low-hanging fruit…in which we can bring real benefits and real results, and show the population of a region that we are not only prolonged dialogue and conversation. But here is it that, as a joint region, we are prepared to put up an actionable timetable that we are going to open up ourselves to accountability to the people in achieving the integration and food security,” President Ali asserted.

Investment projects

During the two-day Intersessional Meeting, the Guyanese leader had come in for high praise from his Caricom colleagues for driving the region’s transformational agriculture agenda.

President Ali had outlined the significant contributions made over the one-year lifespan of the Special Ministerial Taskforce (MTF), with specifically developed investment projects in poultry, corn and soya, and mutton (black belly sheep).

He also delivered a detailed presentation on each country’s report of current and targeted commodities to achieve 25% reduction by 2025, outlining both constraints and actions needed. At the same time, he highlighted that coffee, cocoa, coconut, spices, hemp (industrial) and palm oil are high-value imports into Caricom with potential for development in the region.

Regional production is expected to increase between 25% and 700% to be able to significantly reduce food imports by 2025. To achieve this, national expenditure on agriculture must be increased, and President Ali stressed that a significant increase – at least 5% – of expenditure in agriculture by each Member State is required by 2025.

In the meantime, the Lead Head for Agriculture also reported to Region Heads that there has been concrete progress in access to financing for agriculture investment through a facility called the ‘Caricom Sustainability Agriculture Credit Facility’, using Republic Bank Limited as a lender.

This is a special facility designed for agriculture activities including, but not limited to, development of priority crops, capital equipment for farming, feeder roads to provide access to arable lands, bulk storage for crops, processing plants, shade house farming.

Guyana, Guatemala

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the Caricom-SICA Summit, President Ali and his Guatemalan counterpart President Alejandro Giammattei Falla met on Thursday to discuss shared issues of trade, investment, and climate change.

According to a missive from Ali’s Press and Publicity Unit in Georgetown, the two Heads of State recognised the importance of working together, and committed to strengthening the bonds of cooperation and friendship existing between Guyana and Guatemala.

Moreover, they shared the aspirations of both countries to develop broad and effective cooperation for mutual benefit, including in the areas of security, climate change, agriculture, and food security.

President Ali and President Giammattei Falla agreed on the importance of a strong partnership in agriculture, particularly in assisting Guyana to revitalise the sugar industry, considering and recognising the significant role of the agricultural sector in achieving food security and economic development.

Finally, the two Presidents expressed their mutual interest in concluding a Memorandum of Understanding in the near future between their countries to further advance cooperation in the above-mentioned areas. (Extracted from Guyana Times)