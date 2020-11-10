Solid Waste Director mulls legal action for being forced to repay funds to collect city trash

Solid Waste Director Walter Narine says he intends to take legal action against the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) which is forcing him to pay for services delivered by a private contractor to collect garbage in the city last year.

Mayor Ubraj Narine announced during the statutory meeting on Monday that Narine will have to repay Council $900,000 because he reportedly contracted the services of Puran Brothers Inc without informing the Council.

According to the Mayor, the Council found out of this development after the company sent an invoice requesting payment.

The Mayor informed that it was after the company submitted an invoice that the Solid Waste Director requested permission from the then Town Clerk (ag) Sharon Harry-Munroe to use the funds.

The issue was reported to the Local Government Commission (LGC) and according to the Mayor, the recommendation made was for Narine to be suspended for one month and for him to repay the money.

During statutory meeting on Monday, a motion was moved to have Narine repay the money in installments for the next six months.

But when contacted, Narine argued that the information provided by the Mayor is totally inaccurate.

He explained that in June 2019, the M&CC truck that usually collects garbage from the Stabroek Market area developed mechanical problems and could not operate.

The truck was sent to the workshop where it was slated to remain some 3-5 days until the issue was fixed.

Given that Stabroek Market produces some 11 tonnes of waste per day, Narine said the best option was to seek the services of a private contractor.

He said he made contact with the then Town Clerk and informed her of the situation and that he was given the greenlight to hire Puran Brothers Inc.

The M&CC truck remained down for some time, resulting in Puran Brothers providing the service for the months of June and July.

Narine maintains that the Town Clerk knew of the arrangement and that it was her responsibility to inform the Council, not his.

Further, he lamented that the LGC never gave him a hearing during its investigation into the matter.

Highlighting that the services he contracted were for the benefit of the city, Narine argued that he should not have to repay the money.

“Why am I being punished for executing the work of the Council?”

Narine, who has been Head of Solid Waste Management for some seven years, explained that his sole duty is to help the people of the country and that he goes above and beyond on a daily basis to do this.

He claimed that to this day, the M&CC truck remains in the workshop and the the Council is utilising Puran Brothers for the same services he had required.

Against this backdrop, he questioned why he is being forced to repay Council for the services provided during two months last year.

Moreover, he contended that the sums for those two months is significantly less than the $900,000 announced by the Mayor.

According to Narine, he is seeking legal advice on the way forward.