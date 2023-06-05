Single mother of two slapped with another fraud charge

A Lot 312 Republic Park, East Bank Demerara (EBD) single mother of two, who is currently before the court on three fraud-related charges, has been charged again with a similar offfence. Thirty-two-year-old Solana Wills was granted bail in the sum of $150,000 when she made an appearance at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court.

It is alleged that on May 11, 2023, in the West Demerara Magisterial District, with intent to defraud, she conspired with a person or persons unknown to forge a Bank of Guyana (BoG) cheque dated May 2, 2023, in the sum of $956,000, purporting to show that same was issued by the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Courts Bail Section.

The case has been adjourned until June 19.

Last month, Willis appeared before acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on three similar charges and she was released on $300,000 bail.

In that case, it is alleged that between May 12 and 16, at Georgetown, she intended to defraud persons unknown to her with three forged Bank of Guyana (BoG) cheques, totalling $2,948,000.

Bail was granted to her on the condition that she reports to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters every Friday at 09:00hrs pending the hearing and determination of her trial. She was also ordered not to leave the jurisdiction.

Wills is being represented by Attorney-at-Law Bernard Da Silva.

These matters were adjourned until June 13.

Last year March, Wills was charged with embezzling over $3 million in National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and Pay As You Earn (PAYE) payments from Leibrands Financial Management and Tax Consultancy, where she had been employed as a supervisor.

She was granted $200,000 bail after denying the six charges.

The particulars of the charges alleged that, between August 1 and December 20, 2021, at Durban Street, Georgetown, while being a clerk or servant of Leibrands Financial Management and Tax Consultancy, she fraudulently embezzled $3,134,290 in cash, received or taken into possession by her for or on account of her employer.

The Police Prosecutor had related that, besides receiving funds from clients on behalf of the company, Wills was also tasked with ensuring that clients pay their employees’ National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and Pay As You Earn (PAYE) deductions.

Between the periods mentioned in the charge, the company’s clients had handed over monies to Wills to pay their employees’ NIS and PAYE. The woman, however, allegedly stole the monies. This publication was reliably informed that the latter six charges were withdrawn against Wills after she opted to repay the company.

