Shoppers urged to seek redress as Consumer Affairs solves 87% of last year’s complaints

Seeking redress is no longer a daunting task, as the local bodies responsible for consumer protection have improved their respective capacities to deal with cases of faulty goods on the market.

As such, the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) is encouraging more shoppers to file complaints against errant businesses.

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) on Wednesday partnered with the CCAC and the Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA) to celebrate World Consumer Rights Day under the theme “Empowering Consumers through clean energy transitions.”

The three organisations hosted a pop-up expo at the Stabroek Market Square, where they raised awareness about the work they do and about consumers’ rights.

In an interview with this publication, Communications Officer of the CCAC, Alison Parker, explained that last year, the Commission resolved 87% of all consumer complaints it received, the majority of which were about vehicles.

“We’re happy to report that, for last year, we addressed 410 complaints to the value of…over $107 million dollars. We’re able to resolve, at the end of the year, 87% of those complaints,” she explained.

“What we saw was a spike in complaints in the auto industry…as at February, compared to the same period last year, we had a 118% increase in the number of complaints in terms of the auto industry.”

“That’s [an] area that we are focusing on to say, ‘If you’re going to buy a vehicle if you’re going to buy parts, take a mechanic, ensure you do your research before you engage in buying a vehicle’. Because that is our highest category of complaints, followed by electronics and appliances,” Parker revealed.

For the year so far, the Commission has received a total of 110 complaints, and is encouraging more persons to know their rights and to hold businesses accountable.

Parker explained that the length of time it takes to resolve an issue varies, and while some complaints can be addressed within a day, others may take months, depending on their nature.

“It varies based on the type of complaint it is. You have from the same day to a period of a month or more…because let’s say you come with a vehicle, you have a problem and you come to us…not every complaint is valid. So, you come to us with a complaint, and you say, ‘I bought this vehicle’ or, ‘I bought this item, and I am experiencing this problem’…we have to verify that it wasn’t [the] consumer’s negligence, and it is a valid manufacturer’s defect. If it is that the expert recognises that there is a problem…a manufacturer’s defect, then we engage the supplier and seek redress on your behalf. You have…the three R’s…the repair, replace, or refund.”

She added that the Commission usually conducts weekly inspections to ensure that businesses are in compliance with the law.

“We go out and we do weekly inspections. We have investigators, and they do weekly inspections. We inspect for compliance with the law. Once we find that you are not compliant, we… point out to you the areas where you’re non-compliant, and we give you a month to fix it, and we come back in a month,” Parker revealed.

The Commission had reported that in 2021, over $152 million in consumer complaints that were reported were resolved, with Region Four securing the highest number of grievances.

By enforcing the Consumer Affairs Act of 2011, the Commission can seek redress for affected consumers in Guyana. As per the report, 480 complaints, amounting to $211,034,785, were received in 2021.

The electronics or electronics services, auto industry, and appliance and appliance services dominated the categories of complaints. The auto industry accounted for the highest value of complaints at $117,167,673.

Additionally, the CCAC has warned businesses that the no-refund no-return policy is an offence contrary to the Consumers Affairs Act, and any business seen displaying that policy should be reported.

“It is illegal to display no refund signs, and to engage in the practice of not offering refunds,” the Commission has warned.

Meanwhile, in a move that further enhances protection of consumers, the National Assembly in December 2022, passed a Hire Purchase Bill that would ensure equal protection of consumers from exploitative practices, and sellers from unscrupulous hirers.

Tourism Minister Oneidge Walrond informed the House that the bill benefitted from widespread consultations which were conducted with stakeholders interested in the hire purchase sector.

Twenty-seven of the 30 clauses were amended, ensuring a balanced framework to protect consumers as well as vendors.

Recognising that consumers enter hire purchase agreements without informed consideration of their ability to pay, Clause (10) provides for a seven-day “cooling off” period wherein the consumer, who had the benefit of more informed consideration, may cancel the agreement.

Clause 13 provides for a buyer who cancels an agreement to recover any monies paid under that agreement, subject to a restocking fee charged by a seller to a maximum of 10 per cent.

