Sheriff Group to construct $1.3B mega mall at Palmyra, Berbice

The Sheriff Group of Companies is poised to commence the construction of the Sheriff Mall, a transformative project set to reshape the landscape of Palmyra, Berbice, Region Six.

The groundbreaking ceremony, attended by local dignitaries and esteemed guests, was filled with optimism, vision, and a shared commitment to regional development.

In his remarks, Mr. Ameir Ahmad, the Managing Director of Sheriff Group of Companies, spoke of his enthusiasm for the project’s impact on Berbice and the nation at large. “The Sheriff Mall is not just a shopping centre; it’s a testament to our belief in the potential of this region. It’s about job creation, fostering local businesses, and embracing the future of Berbice.”

According to him, the mall will be a place where shoppers can explore a vast array of retail outlets, from high-end fashion boutiques to cozy artisanal stores, offering everything from the latest trends to timeless classics. Entertainment options will be aplenty, with a state-of-the-art cinema, immersive gaming zones, and family-friendly attractions.

“This facility is befitting of the quality that Sheriff has come to be known for, promising to be a landmark that reflects our dedication to excellence in all our endeavors,” he added.

According to him, the Sheriff Group of Companies’ dedication to Guyana’s development remains steadfast. “The One Guyana High-Rise, a project we are working on diligently, represents our commitment to shaping a brighter future for our nation. While we are not yet ready to unveil all the details, I assure you that it carries the same passion and vision that drives us today.”

The President of the Berbice Chamber of Commerce, Ms. Samantha Reid, expressed her delight at the investment. “This development will bring new opportunities to a region once heavily dependent on sugar and rice for jobs. Sheriff Mall is one of several investments that will transform the landscape of Berbice and potentially the lives of the people in the region.”

Mr. Shareef Ahmad, the Pioneer and Founder of the Sheriff Brand, reflected on the journey of Sheriff Group. “From our humble beginnings, we’ve come a long way. Today, we break ground for the Sheriff Mall—a symbol of growth, progress, and our commitment to Guyana.”

Speaking on behalf of President Irfaan Ali, Mr. David Armoogan, Chairman of Region 6, shared his perspective on the project’s significance. “All these things are taking place within the region, and so the concept of a new mall being out here in Palmyra will have more businesses looking to invest. You have taken the lead, as you’ve always done, and I’m glad you’re coming now to take the lead. I hope other investors will follow you in a way that we want to transform all the regions, not only Region 6, to a state of modernization.”

Sheriff Mall is planned to be built in four phases, with the first phase expected to be completed in August 2024, representing an investment of GY$1.3 billion. This state-of-the-art facility will provide a vibrant shopping and entertainment experience for the people of Berbice and contribute significantly to the region’s economic growth.

