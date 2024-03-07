Shawn Gurcharran to lead GBTI from April 2

The Guyana Bank for Trade & Industry (GBTI) Limited on Thursday announced that its current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) James Foster will be replaced by his deputy, Shawn Gurcharran.

Foster’s last day will be on March 31, 2024, while the new CEO will take up his position from April 2, 2024.

“GBTI expresses its deepest appreciation to James Foster, our outgoing CEO, for his transformative leadership since 2020. Jim’s global banking expertise and strategic foresight have been pivotal in advancing GBTI’s position in the banking sector. Jim’s tenure brought about significant achievements and set new benchmarks for excellence. The Bank is indebted to James Foster for this legacy,” GBTI stated in a release.

However, with over 20 years in banking and a solid tenure as GBTI’s Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Gurcharran, GBTI’s CEO-designate, is uniquely poised to lead the management structure of the bank.

His profile includes an MBA with a Specialism in Finance and ACCA and CGI fellowships, which have been instrumental in GBTI’s financial growth and strategic transformation efforts.

The incumbent CEO is supported by an executive team with extensive experience; a portent for a continuing trajectory of growth, innovation, and commitment to excellence.

His appointment continues the legacy of strong Guyanese leadership at the helm and management levels of the Bank.

