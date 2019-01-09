“Sharky” faces multiple charges including murder, robbery underarms

A 22-year-old miner of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara who managed to evade police apprehension for more than a year, in connection with the 2017 murder of a French Guiana national on Wednesday appeared in court where he was arraigned for same.

Wayne Chester also called ‘Sharky’ stood before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he was charged for allegedly murdering 42-year-old Purcell Moore on December 20, 2017 at Old Road, Craig, East Bank Demerara during the course of a robbery.

The accused was not required to plead and was remanded to prison as a result of the indictable charge. He is expected to reappear on January 25, 2019.

The said accused faced other charges which were read to him by Magistrate Faith McGusty.

The first of these charges which occurred on the same date and location: January 6, 2019 at Lot 1 Conciliation Drive, Tucville detailed that while being in the company of others and armed with a gun, he robbed Quet Cromwell of a quantity of jewellery and cash all valued at $512,600.

Another charge read that Chester unlawfully and maliciously damaged one front windscreen and a front bumper both valued at $85,000 property of the said Virtual Complainant.

The other charges are as follows: discharging a loaded firearm at the said VC with intent to mane, disfigure, disable or cause grievous bodily harm. Having an unlicenced .32 pistol along with one .32 spent shell ammunition without being the licenced firearm holder at the time.

Chester denied the additional charges after it as read to him by Magistrate McGusty.

The unrepresented defendant was nevertheless remanded to prison due to having pending matters in another court.

These matters were adjourned until January 30, 2019.