Several dead after explosion at GDF Timehri base

An explosion at the Guyana Defence Force Base Camp Stephenson has left several soldiers injured.

There are reports of casualties, but nothing has been confirmed.

This was confirmed by an officer attached to the Timehri Base.

The GDF’s Public Relations Office says they will issue a press release when more information becomes available.

It is unclear what caused the explosion.

Residents in the area recall hearing the loud noise while others say their entire house vibrated.

This is a developing story.