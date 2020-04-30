Taxi driver at centre of sex tape involving teen ‘appears to be in hiding’ – Police

Law enforcement officials are desperately trying to locate the Linden taxi driver who is at the centre of a viral sex tape involving a female minor has gone into hiding.

He is being sought for questioning in relation to the incident after the video surfaced earlier this week on social media.

Regional Police Commander, Superintendent Hugh Winter has since said that the matter was under investigation and the minor and a parent have since come forward to Police.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t arrested the suspect as yet. It appears like he’s in hiding,” the Regional Commander disclosed.

Police in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) have since launched a probe into the incident after the video which shows the teen involved in a sexual act with the taxi driver started circulating on social media.

In the video, which has since gone viral, the two can be seen sitting in the back of a car. The minor is then videotaped performing a sexual act. The man can be heard telling the minor to look at the camera, but she shakes her head, indicating dissent.

The investigation continues.