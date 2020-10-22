Sanitation tents to be placed at minibus parks

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn says efforts will be made to have sanitation tents at the various minibus parks in the city.

This will be done through collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health to slow the spread of COVID-19 in public transportation.

The Minister made the announcement during a stakeholders’ meeting on Wednesday to address congestion in the Stabroek Market area. The meeting was held at St. Stanislaus College.

“The fundamental precaution which has to be taken by every person operating public transportation, vehicle or boat, is that they wear a mask and that their passengers wear a mask,” Minister Benn said.

The Government, through Operation COVI-CURB, continues to distribute masks and educate the public about the importance of observing the COVID-19 precautionary measures. Operation COVI-CURB is spearheaded by the Office of the Prime Minister in collaboration with the Guyana Police Force, Guyana Defence Force and volunteers.