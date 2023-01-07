Sand trucks operators to relocate to Providence

Public Works Ministers Juan Edghill and Deodat Indar this morning met with sand truck owners and operators, who ply their trade in the vicinity of DSL Cash and Carry at Ruimveldt Industrial Site, East Bank Demerara Public Road, to discuss relocation from their current operating space.

During the engagement, the ministers informed the drivers of the complaints being made by businesses, which have been affected by them operating at the Industrial Site area, as well as the danger of them operating from the side of the East Bank Highway.

“Our engagement with you today is to see how we can get an arrangement work out. We

know a lot of households are depending on you, and people in construction are

depending on you, but relocation is a must, and with this relocation, we can guarantee

that everyone will know where to find you, your work will not be hindered, we will put

that out there, everyone will know where to find you,” Minister Edghill guaranteed the

truckers.

“I spoke with President Ali as well, and he said to engage you to get a temporary location

until we get a more permanent space for you,” Minister Indar added.

Meanwhile, with both sides agreeing that an alternative is urgently needed, the outer

parking lot of the Guyana National Stadium, which entry is from ‘Red Road’ has been

identified.

“There is a parking lot between here (the Stadium) and the Princess Hotel, we can get

that open and situated for you so that you can come and park and sell your sand.

Minister Indar has already engaged the Minister of Culture Youth and Sports on the

matter and he has given the go-ahead,” Minister Edghill stated.

A team from the Ministry of Public Works will visit the area in the coming days to

ensure the parking lot is cleared and outfitted to accommodate the trucks.

The ministers will also meet with the taxi drivers plying their trade from the main

entrance of the parking facility, to discuss relocation as well, while a meeting with

vendors who are currently operating from the side of the road just outside the parking

lot is also on the schedule.

Approximately 15 sand truck operators/ drivers attended today’s meeting.