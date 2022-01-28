Salesman, mason remanded after found with stolen car in their possession

Two men were on Tuesday charged and remanded to prison after they were found with a stolen car in their possession.

Leon Lewis, 30, a salesman, of 235 Lamaha Springs, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, and 24-year-old Ravin Singh, a mechanic, of Public Road, Montrose, East Coast Demerara appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Courts.

Magistrate Alisha George remanded the men to prison after they both pleaded not guilty to the charge. The charge was laid contrary to Section 263 (1) of the Criminal Law (Offence) Act. The car, a white Toyota Fielder Wagon, was stolen from Tyrone Pires, 44, a taxi driver, of Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Lewis and Singh, who were arrested on January 17 by the ranks of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), will return to court on February 21 for report.