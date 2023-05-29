Rose Hall man arrested for stabbing cop during robbery

Police have arrested a Rose Hall Town resident who was wanted in connection with stabbing a police officer during a robbery.

Twenty-eight-year-old Daniel McLennon also called ‘Dutty’ was arrested on Monday by police ranks at Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice.

He reportedly robbed a businessperson at Port Mourant last week but was on the run after escaping the lawmen. It was during efforts to apprehend the suspect; he stabbed the police rank.

However, at the time of this arrest, he was found with a quantity of women’s clothing, perfume, and sunglasses. McLennon is expected to make his court appearance shortly.

