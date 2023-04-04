Remaining ERC members sworn-in by Pres. Ali

President Dr. Irfaan Ali, today, administered the Oath of Office and issued instruments of appointment to former Chief Labour Officer, Charles Ogle and Reverend Rodwell Porter, the two remaining members of the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC).

Last month, Pandit Krishna Deo Sharma, Sheik Moeen Ul Hack, Norris Witter, Dwayne Adams, Chandrowtie Sarran, Ashton Simon, Deon Dick and Neaz Subhan took the oath before the President. The ERC is chaired by Shiek Ul Hack.

Article 212 (A) and 212B (1A) of the Constitution of Guyana provides for the creation of an Ethnic Relations Commission and further prescribes that it should consist of not less than five nor more than 15 members nominated by entities utilising a mechanism determined by the National Assembly.

Under Article 212D of the Constitution of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, the ERC has 24 functions – one of which is a mandate to investigate complaints from citizens across the country where acts of alleged ethnic discrimination have been committed. Also, the Commission is mandated to enforce the Racial Hostility Act and the Representation of the People (Amendment) Act.

In Budget 2023, the Ethnic Relations Commission as a constitutional agency was allocated $137.3 million to execute its duties.

