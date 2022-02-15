Recaptured prisoner jailed for 24 months

Nineteen-year-old prison escapee Kavin Singh was on Monday sentenced to an additional 24 months in prison following his escape from the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on February 3.

Singh appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court to answer to the charge of Escape from Lawful Custody Contrary to Section 339 (b) of the Criminal Law Offences Act Chapter 8:01.

The young fugitive was recaptured one day following his escape. At the time, he was found hiding in the canefields at Good Hope, ECD.

Singh was initially admitted to the prison on December 6, 2021 having been charged with two counts of possession of ammunition and firearm, and robbery under arms.

On the day of his escape, a prison officer uplifted seven inmates, including Singh, to attend court. Singh, who was foot-cuffed at the time, asked to use the washroom. Permission was granted and the prisoner went to use the washroom without supervision.

The prison officer said upon his return to the washroom, he discovered the inmate missing and an alarm was raised.