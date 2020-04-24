Ramadan: Message from Irfaan Ali

As Muslims across the globe begin preparations for the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan, People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Presidential Candidate, Dr Irfaan Ali, in a message, said now was the time to fulfil the responsibilities of being good humans.

Ali said that it was important to realise that beyond the spiritual aspect of fasting, Muslims have a responsibility to the family of humanity.

“As our world battle against a pandemic that has no boundaries, we are reminded of our responsibility to help each other, be of service to humanity, share and play a role in addressing this pandemic. Of course, that role begins with us following the protocols. We must not forget our responsibility in fighting hunger, homelessness, and other social constraints that continue to affect humanity. We also must fulfil our responsibility of promoting justice, peace, democracy, freedom and tolerance whilst we reject dictatorship, hate, intolerance and selfishness,” he notes.

He reminded that Ramadan humbles everyone observing the fast with a stark reminder of the importance of sacrifice, charity, obedience, moral and ethical values, and our commitment to service to all of humanity.

“May this Ramadan bring to your homes fulfilment, contentment, success, good health, and all the blessings to be derived from the month. Please remember all of humanity who are suffering, recovering or the families of those who have lost their loved ones in this pandemic. May Allah reward all of us with his mercies and forgiveness,” Ali declared.