COVID-19: Persons to be screened before entering Region 6

The Public Health Department of Region Six today commenced a mandatory screening exercise of all persons entering the district.

This is all a part of the region’s efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19.

With all ports into the region closed, the Berbice River Bridge is the only authorised way to enter Region Six.

The screening booth is established on the eastern side of the bridge, and only targets persons entering the region.

Director of Regional Health Services Jevaughn Stephen says persons who are red-flagged will marked via a wristband.

Additionally, the information gathered from each person will be documented.

The initiative, which began today, saw about 120 persons screened by midday.

Stephens says they exercise will continue as long as the Department sees it fit.

Meanwhile, other screening exercises are also taking place at the four hospitals in the region as well as some health centers.

However, Stephens says noted that all the region’s efforts to fight the virus will be futile if citizens do not play their part in protecting themselves.