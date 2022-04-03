Ramadan is a time to reset, align our actions and habits to our spiritual purpose – CIOG President

Home latest news Ramadan is a time to reset, align our actions and habits to...
Recent Articles
Active COVID cases now at 84 after 5 new infections
Five more persons have tested positive for novel coronavirus in the last 24-hours, according to the Health Ministry's updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today. With this,...
Female teen excavator operator trailblazing a male-dominated profession
By Andrew Carmichael Many people assume that operating heavy construction equipment is a man’s job. After all, these are big, powerful machines. Grease on the...
Cricket in Moruca: a game which unites villages
By Alva Soloman It was my first time as a spectator at a T20 cricket match at Moruca, Region One (Barima-Waini). The atmosphere was one...
Quarts: a surrealist and semi-abstract artist
By Shane Marks Twenty-two-year-old Shaquana Cummings-Seecharran, professionally known as “Quarts” is taking her art by the reigns and steering her own path in the creative...
“I’m involved in so many things” – meet the talented “Lady Devotee”
By Alva Solomon She is known as one of Region One’s best calypsonians, her professional life as a teacher is also well acknowledged within that...
Teachers can now submit documents electronically to Education Ministry’s HR Department
The Ministry of Education wishes to advise that all documents which would normally be ‘hand-delivered’ to the Human Resources Department of the Ministry of...
Traffic Chief calls for removal of vagrants, vendors at intersections
Head of the Guyana Police Force’s Traffic Department, Ramesh Ashram is calling for the removal of vagrants and vendors who ply their trade at...
Kwakwani hospital benefits from donation of an ambulance
Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, MP, on Friday witnessed the handing over of an ambulance to the...
APNU not being consulted by PNCR on vacant Parliament seats – Opposition MP
…says request for meeting ignored Despite the importance of nominating someone to fill the vacant seats in the Opposition camp and it belonging to a...