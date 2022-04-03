Active COVID cases now at 84 after 5 new infections

Five more persons have tested positive for novel coronavirus in the last 24-hours, according to the Health Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today.

With this, active cases in Guyana have gone up to 84. This includes 4 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home (72) or institutional (8) isolation.

There are also 18 other persons in institutional quarantine.

Both the COVID-19 death toll and the total number of recoveries from the deadly virus have remained at 1,226 and 61,962, respectively.