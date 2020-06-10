Protection of State assets among issues discussed between PPP/C, Top Cop

A high-level delegation from the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) this morning met with the Top Cop Leslie James to discuss a number of issues including the protection of State assets.

With the results of the recount exercise showing that the PPP/C will become the next Government, the party wrote the Police Commissioner requesting an urgent meeting to discuss several matters of national importance.

The meeting was held this morning at the Police Commissioner’s Office.

PPP/C Presidential Candidate Irfaan Ali told reporters following the meeting that among the issues discussed had to do with the protection of State assets. Ali said the Top Cop has assured that systems are in place to protect State assets.

“You would recall that in 2015, there were police officers stationed at every ministry…while the transition was taking place. We raised this with the Commissioner. As you are aware, there’s lots of news being circulating with assets being moved, and we asked him to ensure that he looks at this and ensure that systems are in place to secure State assets and documents,” Ali said.

Another issue discussed was the possibility of post-elections violence; Ali said assurances were also given that systems are in place to deal with this issue, should it occur.

Another matter which was discussed was in relation to persons making racial remarks on social media, and the Top Cop has assured to look into this issue.

The PPP/C’s team also included Prime Ministerial Candidate Mark Phillips, General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo and Executive Member Anil Nandlall.