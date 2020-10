The three private criminal charges filed against Chief Elections Officer Keith Lowenfield have been withdrawn.

This is according to his lawyer, Nigel Hughes.

Lowenfield was privately charged for conspiracy to commit fraud, misconduct in public office and breach of public trust.

Lowenfield made yet another court appearance today.

The CEO is still facing charges by the State.

Lowenfield is accused of attempting to tamper with the results of the March 2 elections.