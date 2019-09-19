PPP protests “illegal” Govt

Scores of supporters of the Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) are currently protesting outside of the Pegasus Hotel, Georgetown – where President David Granger is slated to deliver a feature address at a business luncheon.

The protest comes after GECOM Chairperson Justice Claudette Singh advised the Head-of-State that the entity will be ready for elections by the end of February 2020 – more than a year after the government was defeated by a no-confidence motion.

President Granger is attending the Annual Luncheon of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA).

There is currently heavy police presence in the area.