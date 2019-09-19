Guyana Govt in breach of the Constitution – Diplomatic Community

See full statement below:

The United States of America Ambassador to Guyana, H.E. Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch, United Kingdom High Commissioner to Guyana, H.E. Greg Quinn and the European Union Ambassador to Guyana, H.E. Ambassador Fernando Ponz Cantó joint statement on the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) proposed elections timeframe.

“The United States, United Kingdom and the European Union thank the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for devising a proposed elections timeframe for conducting General and Regional Elections.

However, we deeply regret that, by surpassing September 18, the Government is currently in breach of the Constitution following its failure to adhere to the decisions of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) on 18 June and its subsequent orders.

This situation comes at great cost to the people of Guyana. The prevailing political uncertainty undermines Guyanese institutions, compromises economic opportunities and delays development across all areas including infrastructure, education, health, and social services. It also hinders our ability to support Guyana’s development needs.

We therefore call upon the President to set an elections date immediately in full compliance with Guyana’s constitution.”

