Porter killed after truck topples downhill in Region 7

An early morning accident on the Toroparo Trail, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) has resulted in the death of a porter, who was pinned under a truck that toppled whilst descending a hill.

Dead is 37-year-old Troy Alexander Davis of Tabatinga Housing Scheme, Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo).

The Guyana Police Force said the accident occurred at about 00:30hrs. At the time, motor lorry, GYY 7764, was being driven by a 43-year-old miner/driver of #27 Village, West Coast Berbice.

According to reports, Davis and the driver were in the truck proceeding east along the northern side of Toroparo Trail and as they were descending a hill, the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The truck toppled several times downhill and as a result, the driver was flung out onto the trail surface. At the same time, Davis was pinned by the truck on the trail. Both men received injuries about their bodies from the incident.

The lorry driver was picked up in a conscious condition, while the porter was unconscious. Public-spirited persons rushed both men to the Pappy show landing, where they were seen and examined by a medic on duty.

The driver was sent away with minor abrasions and lacerations to his head and body. Davis, on the other hand, was pronounced dead on arrival.