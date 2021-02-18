Police rank on patrol struck down by fleeing car

A Police Lance Corporal attached to the Beterverwagting Police Station, East Coast Demerara (ECD) is now nursing a broken pelvis after he was struck down by a motorcar while on patrol.

It was reported that Culwin Forrester, along with three other ranks, was on patrol duty around 22:35h on Sunday evening in the vicinity of Agriculture Road, Triumph, ECD when they noticed an unknown silver-grey Carina 212 motor car parked on the western side of the road.

The ranks reportedly exited their vehicle and approached the motorcar, but it suddenly sped off, hitting Forrester in the process.

As a result, the rank fell onto the road surface, with several injuries about his body.

He was then picked up in a semi-conscious state and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was seen, examined, and later admitted for a broken pelvis.