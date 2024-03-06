Police destroy over $3M worth of cannabis plants at Ebini Backdam

As police continue their eradication exercise along the Berbice River, a total of 25,000 kg of cannabis plants were destroyed on Tuesday on two separate farms at Ebini Backdam.

Police stated that the first farm was approximately two acres in size, with plants ranging from two feet to six feet. There were 130 beds with each of them comprising 68 plants.

A total of 8,840 plants with an average weight of 19,448 kg were destroyed. The street value of the ganja destroyed is estimated at $2.9 million.

Further, approximately 200 metres away, another farm measuring approximately two acres was found.

The farm had approximately 5,000 plants ranging from one to four feet in height, with an average weight of 5,500 kg. The estimated street value is $847,000.

In addition, a make-shift camp containing two hammocks and a mattress, kitchen utensils and a quantity of groceries were discovered. No one was arrested.

