Police destroy ganja farm, campsite on Essequibo Coast

A narcotics eradication exercise conducted in Region #2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam) on Saturday has resulted in the destruction of several hundred cannabis plants as well as a makeshift campsite. The exercise was carried out on Saturday afternoon at Onderneeming Sand Pit, Essequibo Coast, during which Police ranks discovered a plot of land measuring about two acres in length, with about 500 cannabis plants, ranging from 3 inches to 12 inches in height.

There was also one makeshift camp containing kitchen utensils, a quantity dry ration, one pair of long boots, a bottle of Kerosene oil, a bag of fertilizer, two hoes, two empty jars and a spray can.

No one was seen in the area. Nevertheless, the farm was eradicated and the camp was destroyed by fire.

However, before setting the plants on fire, the officers took samples from the cultivation.

The operation was spearheaded by Regional Police Commander for Division #2, Superintendent K. Shivbaran, accompanied by Deputy Commander Dsp Duncan, RDO Asp Murugayya, and other ranks in the division.

