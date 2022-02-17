Police Constable under probe for allegedly assaulting physically challenged man

The Police Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) has launched an investigation into an incident whereby a police rank reportedly assaulted a civilian at Orinduik, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni). Based on reports received, the incident took place on February 10.

Police stated that a Constable attached to the Region 8 Police Division physically assaulted a 35-year-old male resident of Kurukabaru who is also physically challenged.

Initial investigations revealed that visible signs of injuries were seen on the victim’s body who has since received medical attention from a Medex in the area.

The Police Constable involved in the incident was placed under close arrest and he is assisting with the investigations.